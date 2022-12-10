Coral Springs Officer Disciplined After Nearly Hitting Family Outside Sunrise Home

An officers with the Coral Springs Police Department was issued formal discipline after an incident caught on camera Wednesday where he drove into the yard of a Sunrise home and nearly struck a family.

Video obtained by NBC 6 showed the mother and children of Denise Ford at the home in the 8500 block of Northwest 25th Court when the police car was driving down the road.

Sunrise Police said the car in front of the police vehicle slammed on its breaks, causing the cruiser to veer into the driveway to avoid a crash. The mother and children were preparing to walk into the driveway and had to move out of the way, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Coral Springs Police said they were sent the video and launched an investigation. The officer, who was not identified, was issued formal discipline.