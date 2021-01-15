Coral Springs Police Confirm Fatal Child Drowning

A child drowned Friday evening in Coral Springs, officials reported.

The 911 call was received close to 7 p.m. Coral Springs Police Department officers arrived to find a 3-year-old child in the care of family members, who were performing CPR.

Paramedics transported the child to Broward Health Coral Springs, where he was pronounced deceased.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

CSPD said they would be "looking into the events that lead to the drowning."

No other details were immediately known. The identity of the victim was not released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.