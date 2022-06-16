Coral Springs Police Officer Charged With Covid Relief Fraud

A Coral Springs Police officer is facing charges after authorities said he lied to get a COVID-19 relief loan.

Jason Scott Carter, 44, of Boca Raton, is facing a wire fraud charge and made his first appearance in federal court on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Carter applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan on behalf of a business he allegedly owned and operated that fraudulently claimed had gross revenues of $100,000.

Carter also certified that he'd be using the funds for business expenses but it was discovered he'd spent more than $21,000 of the loan money at a car repair and detailing company for luxury vehicles and high-end auto parts, authorities said.

Carter was released on bond pending trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.