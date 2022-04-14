Coral Springs Police Searching for Missing Endangered Teen

Coral Springs Police are searching for an endangered 14-year-old boy who's been missing since Wednesday evening.
Yitzhak Azaldegui was last seen walking in the 8700 Wiles Road around 6:00 p.m. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a yarmulke.
The boy is described as 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with brown hair.
If you know of Yitzhak Azaldegui's location, you are asked to contact the Coral Spring Police Department at 954-344-1800.
Coral Springs Police