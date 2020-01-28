Coral Springs Police Seek Help Finding Missing Man With Dementia

Coral Springs police are asking for the public's help in finding an elderly man who has not made contact with his family since early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Mateo Poupart, 84, left his residence at Green Glades Condos around 10:30 a.m., and his family has not been able to locate or make contact with him since.

Poupart is 5'5", weighs 140lbs, and has tan skin, a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing Khaki pants, black sneakers, a New York Yankees hat, and a shirt that was most likely a button-down.

He drives a 2005 Gray Hyundai Tuscan that has the "H" missing from the "Hyundai" logo in the back.

Poupart has shown early signs of dementia and is a type 2 diabetic. He may not know how to swim and has never been missing before.

Anyone with any information on Poupart's whereabouts is asked to contact Tyler Reik of the Coral Springs Police Department at (954) 344-1199.