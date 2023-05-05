Coral Springs Student Arrested for School Shooting Threat That Caused Widespread Concern

A Coral Springs student was arrested Friday after a social media post threatening a mass shooting at a school had districts and police agencies across South Florida reassuring students, parents and faculty that the threat was "not credible."

Coral Springs Police officials confirmed that an arrest had been made after the threat was found to have originated from J.P. Taravella High School.

The student arrested was identified as 18-year-old Catrina Petit. She's facing multiple felonies, police said.

Police said Petit sent the threat out while fraudulently using another student's name and computer access.

"The threat was later posted on social media causing concern in several counties throughout the state," police said in a statement.

The threat claimed that a shooting would take place after school, claiming they would "make history as the top school slaughter." Officials in both Miami-Dade and Broward reported the threat being made in the districts while NBC affiliate WPTV reported similar threats posted to schools in Palm Beach County.

Other counties in Florida, including Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Martin also reported that they were investigating the same threat.

"While the message does not indicate a specific school, all threats are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly in partnership with local law enforcement," Broward County Public Schools said in an e-mail sent to parents. "Although the threat has been determined not credible, law enforcement continue to investigate the source."

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they were aware of the message and said it originated in Broward, deeming it "un-founded."

We’re aware of hoax threats circulating online. We have a ZERO-TOLERANCE policy for this type of activity. All @MDCPS schools remain safe. Parents, speak to your children about the life-long consequences. #ItsNoJokeMDCPS https://t.co/Q85LmrJa63 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) May 5, 2023

BCPS said a threat made against a school is a second-degree felony, adding a student could face disciplinary measures that include possible expulsion.

Police agencies throughout South Florida also said they were made aware of the unfounded threat.

"***PARENTS*** #AventuraPolice is aware of a screenshot of an alleged school threat shared on social media regarding today, May 5th. This originated in Broward Co. The threat has been investigated & deemed un-founded. At this time there is no threat to any school @cityofaventura," Aventura Police tweeted.

***PARENTS*** #AventuraPolice is aware of a screenshot of an alleged school threat shared on social media regarding today, May 5th. This originated in Broward Co. The threat has been investigated & deemed un-founded. At this time there is no threat to any school @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/CdAvhTQqrk — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 5, 2023

"The Miramar Police Department is aware of threats of violence posted on social media platforms involving a Broward school," Miramar Police tweeted. "This threat has been investigated thoroughly, deemed non credible and did NOT involve a Miramar school. At present time, all schools in Miramar are safe and secure."

The Miramar Police Department is aware of threats of violence posted on social media platforms involving a Broward school. This threat has been investigated thoroughly, deemed non credible and did NOT involve a Miramar school. At present time, all schools in Miramar are safe and… pic.twitter.com/aFeaAjxwYW — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 5, 2023

Students at some South Florida schools said their classes were noticeably smaller Friday because a fair amount of kids were afraid to go to school after seeing the threat.

"It’s obviously scary to think about maybe that one post might be real," said a student named James.

Parents also said it was upsetting.

“That was a very scary moment, thinking something like that would happen to your kids and you don’t know which school it’s going to happen or where," mother Yanitza Pla said. "It’s crazy, as a parent, it's very scary.”