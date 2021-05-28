Coral Springs Teen Shot Girlfriend, Killed Her Friend: Police

A Coral Springs teen is facing serious charges after police say she shot his girlfriend and killed her friend.

Rashawn Hinds, 18, is facing murder and attempted murder charges in the Thursday evening double shooting, Coral Springs Police officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Northwest 95th Avenue and Royal Palm Boulevard.

Police said the incident began when Hinds girlfriend and her friend went to Hinds' home to retrieve personal items. The girlfriend said they had gone there after she recently found out Hinds had been unfaithful to her, police said.

According to an arrest report, Hinds approached the two teens and pulled out a gun then opened fire nine times, hitting his girlfriend in the arm and fatally shooting the other girl in the chest.

The names of the girlfriend and her friend were redacted in the report.

Hinds fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

Police booked Hinds into jail, where he remained held without bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.