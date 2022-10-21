Coral Springs Teenager Accused of Bank Fraud

An 18-year-old Coral Springs woman is facing fraud charges, accused of depositing a counterfeit check into a bank account using a company’s name and then trying to make a withdrawal.

Paris La’Bertha Taylor went to a TD Bank in Pompano Beach about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and deposited a Core Title LLC company check for $8,320, according to the arrest report.

Then, she went to a TD Bank in Fort Lauderdale and withdrew $1,003. She returned to the TD Bank in Pompano Beach and tried to withdraw another $6,400 but bank officials got suspicious, the report stated.

An assistant bank manager stalled the transaction until Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived.

The fake Core Title LLC check did not have a company logo on it and the account number was from a Progressive Insurance account, investigators said.

Taylor was arrested on charges that include grand theft, fraud and counterfeiting. She was released from the Broward County Jail Thursday on bonds totaling $4,500, records show.