Coronavirus Concerns in South Florida: A Guide to Which Events Are Cancelled (& Which Aren’t)

With the cancellation of two of South Florida's largest festivals, Ultra and Calle Ocho, amid city leaders' concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, many are wondering whether other events scheduled for the next few months will have the same fate.

While no other cancellations have been announced so far, many event organizers across the region are taking extra precautions to maintain the highest possible level of hygiene and cleanliness at their festivals and gatherings.

Some are also urging those who are sick to stay home until they have contacted a health care professional and received treatment.

Below is a guide that will be constantly updated with the status of major events scheduled to happen in South Florida from March to April, as well as information on how individual organizers are preparing.

ULTRA: POSTPONED UNTIL 2021

Officials from the City of Miami confirmed that this year's Ultra Music Festival would be postponed.

At a press conference, Mayor Francis Suarez said city officials were "willing to have them host the event once the threat has dissipated," but a post from the festival's Instagram page said the event would not take place until March of 2021.

CALLE OCHO FESTIVAL: CANCELLED

Suarez and other city officials met with the media Friday morning and announced the cancellation of the annual Calle Ocho Festival in Little Havana. The annual event is sponsored by the Kiwani Club of Little Havana.

"This decision is not a cause for alarm or panic," Suarez said. "We are doing it in an abundance of caution."

Given developments regarding COVID-19 coronavirus, we‘ve decided to postpone @ultra and not approve special event permits for Calle Ocho Festival out of an abundance of caution. These preventative actions represent our commitment to always put our residents’ well-being first. pic.twitter.com/WhkcpBF6Bg — Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) March 6, 2020

CARNAVAL ON THE MILE: NOT CANCELLED

Officials from the Kiwanis of Little Havana confirmed to NBC 6 that the Carnaval on the Mile event scheduled for this weekend, from March 7th to the 8th, will go on as scheduled in Coral Gables.

The free event, which will feature 32 performers, runs from March 7th to the 8th on Miracle Mile.

OKEECHOBEE MUSIC FESTIVAL: NOT CANCELLED

The Okeechobee Music Festival is already underway in Sunshine Grove. The event began on March 5th and runs until March 8th.

Organizers have said they increased the amount of hand-washing stations available on festival grounds and also added more hand sanitizer dispensers to the bathroom areas, as well as adding additional messaging to help direct people to those areas and remind them to practice basic hygiene.

Okeechobeeings! Check out the final #OMF2020 lineup, welcoming GRiZ, the PoWoW! featuring Vampire Weekend + Friends, four nights of Incendia and more! 🎷🔥🌀



Enter the Portal → https://t.co/EgHfntLYqL



Stay tuned for late night sets, hosted parties, art lineups, and maps! pic.twitter.com/qe9xD3qxDI — Okeechobee (@okeechobeefest) January 23, 2020

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY FAIR & EXPOSITION: NOT CANCELLED

The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition runs from March 12th to April 5th. The event is not being postponed or cancelled.

Eddie Cora, the CEO of the event, assured NBC 6 that extra precautions were being taken to promote the highest level of hygene possible.

"We have proper sanitation available every year, but this year we've doubled or tripled it," Cora said. With over 239 hand-washing stations and 152 hand-sanitizing stations placed around festival grounds, Cora said guests will be able to clean themselves "every 30 or 40 feet."

He also urged that "If someboedy is sick, please don't come out. Contact a healthcare professional … there are 21 days to enjoy the festival."

In addition, we ask that if you are feeling under the weather that you wait until you are feeling better and free of symptoms before you visit. We will be open through April 5. — The Youth Fair (@miamiyouthfair) March 6, 2020

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS: NOT CANCELLED

The City of Miami Gardens will host its annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival from March 14th to the 15th. The event is moving forward as scheduled.

In an Instagram post, event organizers said there would be 30 hand-washing stations and 50 hand-sanitizer stations available at the festival.

MIAMI OPEN: NOT CANCELLED

The Miami Open 2020 is scheduled for March 23rd to April 5th. So far the event has not been postponed or cancelled, and organizers released the following statement to the press:

“The 2020 Miami Open is moving forward as scheduled, March 23 - April 5. Safety remains a top priority, and we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely with local, state and federal officials and health organizations in the lead up to the tournament. In addition, we are working with our medical partner Baptist Health and following CDC guidelines closely to ensure a safe environment for fans, players and staff.”

MIAMI BEACH PRIDE: NOT CANCELLED

Miami Beach Pride is scheduled to take place from March 28th to April 5th. In a statement released to the press, event organizers said the events would continue as planned:

"Pride will continuously monitor daily developments of the virus and is fully committed to instituting additional steps to help safeguard the health and safety of our guests and participants, including the measures in our COVID-19 Prevention and Health Plan."

In the plan, organizers list all the measures they are taking to maintain a high level of hygiene and cleanliness at the event. They also encourage those who are sick to stay home.