Coronavirus Positivity Rate for New Cases in Florida Drops Below 5% for First Time Since June

What to Know Florida reported 4,311 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 106 new virus-related deaths Saturday

The new case rate (when retests are excluded) was 4.89%, the first time it has reached below 5% since June

Miami-Dade and Broward counties have now combined for more than 220,100 coronavirus cases

Florida continues to show progress in its fight against the coronavirus, adding fewer than 5,000 cases a day for a week straight as the percent of tests coming back positive continues to fall.

With 4,311 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, Florida's total reached 597,597, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health. The state has added an average of about 4,300 a day over the last seven days.

New hospitalizations related to the virus also continue to fall, while 106 new deaths were confirmed in Saturday's report from the state Department of Health.

Most of the deaths announced this week occurred a week or more earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm they are COVID-related. 10,274 Floridians have now died from COVID-related causes to-date, and another 137 non-residents have died in the state.

Among all test results returned Friday, 7.1% were positive; when retesting of those already positive are excluded, the new case rate was 4.89%, the first time it has reached below 5% since June.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose Saturday by more than 900, to 151,214, and the county's virus-related deaths rose by 19, to 2,238.

In Broward County, there were 68,891 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 350, along with 1,088 virus-related deaths, 20 more than Friday.