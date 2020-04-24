Coronavirus Survivors, First Responders Urge People Who’ve Recovered to Donate Plasma

The need for blood plasma donations to aid those who have COVID-19 keeps increasing, and on Friday the experts called for anyone who has recovered from the coronavirus to come forward and donate.

Two weeks ago, 77-year-old Jose Chavez was in the battle of his life. His family said he was at Palmetto General Hospital and very weak.

When told he was positive for COVID-19, Chavez, who got lost on his journey on a raft from Cuba, told his daughter that the Communist didn’t kill him and coronavirus didn’t either.

His granddaughter said Chavez's willpower and the plasma donation he received has it looking like he’s going to be right about his prediction.

"Finally my grandfather is doing better. They did the plasma treatments on him and he is recovering," granddaughter Isabel Betancourt said. "We are amazed how long he has been able to receive the situation. His body now, the doctors have been able to remove the ventilator and get all the machines out of him and he is finally doing better and recovering by himself."

On Friday afternoon, fire chiefs from across Broward, other first responders, and health experts came forward to urge all who have survived COVID-19 to see if they can make a plasma donation to aid those still waiting for this help.

Medical experts think the plasma of those who survived contains elements that will help others fight off COVID-19.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 in late March,” said Lt. Scott Myers, with Coral Springs Police.

Friday was Myers' first day back on the job after surviving the coronavirus and giving plasma himself.

"I worked with my doctor and OneBlood to donate,” Myers said.

Susan Forbes, the face of OneBlood, said that they really can’t miss a single person who might be eligible because of the 30,000 cases across the state.

For details on how you can donate, visit www.oneblood.org