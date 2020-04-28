Coronavirus Testing Expanded at Hard Rock Stadium, Charles Hadley Park in Miami

Testing for coronavirus is being expanded at two drive-through sites in Miami-Dade.

Officials announced Tuesday that testing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is being expanded to include anyone regardless of age or symptoms.

Tests at the stadium will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week, with a maximum of 750 tests performed per day. No appointment is needed.

Meanwhile, the City of Miami is expanding coronavirus testing at Charles Hadley Park to include adults without COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials announced Tuesday that effective immediately, any resident 18 years of age and older can get tested at the park, regardless of symptoms.

The drive-through site has been open for a month but testing had previously only been available for people 18 and older who were experiencing symptoms.

Testing at the park, located at 1350 Northwest 50th Street, is by appointment only. Residents must call 305-960-5050 to make an appointment.