Coronavirus Tragedy: 3 Members of Family in Miami-Dade Die From COVID-19

The coronavirus has struck three-fold for one Nicaraguan family in Miami Dade after a man and his parents recently died from the virus.

Mario Mayorga Jr. and his two parents, Mario Sr. and Esperanza, passed away due to complications from COVID-19, family members said.

"With the passing of three family members you can just imagine how difficult it’s been,” said Marcela Lastre, a cousin of the family.

Violeta Mayorga, known as "Tita," is Mario Jr.'s surviving sister and is in quarantine, separated from her young son. She also contracted the virus from her three family members. While she's been physically recovering at home, her family said it's been tough emotionally losing her father, mother and brother all at once.

"They all lived together so her entire world has been flipped upside down at this point," said Lastre.

Lastre said Mario started feeling symptoms of COVID-19 in mid-March and then his condition worsened before he ultimately passed away this past Sunday.

The 42-year-old worked for a company contracted to clean at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, but family members said they don't know exactly where he contracted the virus.

Mario Jr. was well-known in South Florida, attending Coral Park Senior High School, and was a graduate of Barry University. His loved ones said he was charismatic and a joy to be around.

“Mario was amazing. He would help in any way. He enjoyed traveling. He was just very social," said Lastre.

The family was originally from Nicaragua, as Mario's 72-year-old parents were educators in the country. They were also about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary before they succumbed to COVID-19.

“They were the type of people that would help you in any situation," said Lastre.

Mario Sr. died on April 10th and Esperanza died 9 days later.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page as they are figuring out how to pay for medical bills while planning three funeral arrangements.