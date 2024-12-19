Could an Amazon strike cause a holiday hiccup? South Florida impacts appear minimal

With just days to go before Christmas, the Teamsters Union announced strikes at several Amazon facilities across the country Thursday.

The union hailed it as the largest strike in Amazon's history, saying workers would join picket lines in New York City, Atlanta, California and Illinois, and that others are prepared to join them.

At Amazon's MIA1 Fulfillment Center in Opa-locka, two Teamsters held signs calling the company "unfair," while delivery truck drivers made their way into the facility. Otherwise it was business as usual.

Amazon employs 1.5 million people in its warehouses and corporate offices. The Teamsters say nearly 10,000 delivery drivers and workers at Amazon facilities have joined the union, and that they're striking over pay and working conditions.

"We want to be able to have sick pay without being fired," said one man in a union social media post. Another said they're fighting for vacation time and better safety.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the Teamsters "intentionally mislead the public" and that the union attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them.

An Amazon spokesperson also said it does not expect any impact on deliveries in South Florida, or across the country through the holidays.