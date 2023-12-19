Could South Florida be bracing for the coldest day of the year?

The dust is beginning to settle as the morning numbers roll in.

The low in Fort Lauderdale came in at 53 degrees (coolest since 47 degrees on January 16th). The low in Miami dipped to 55 degrees (coolest since 53 degrees on January 17th).

The low in Marathon dipped to 59 degrees (the coolest since 51 degrees on Jan 16th). Finally, the low in Key West dipped to 65 degrees (we were cooler than that, 64 degrees, earlier this month on December 7th).

Tuesday afternoon could bring more of the same. We are forecasting a high in Fort Lauderdale of 70 degrees.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The last time we were this cool was 70 degrees way back on January 27th. We are also forecasting a high of 70 degrees in Miami. The las time this cool? 64 degrees on January 15th.

Let’s head down to the Keys now where we are anticipating a high of 69 degrees in Key West. The last time we had a daytime high this cool was 69 degrees on January 27th.

Our final stop is Marathon. We are forecasting a high of 69 here as well. The last time we saw an afternoon this cool was all the way back on January 15TH. We only hit 61 degrees that afternoon.

Our mornings warm back into the 60s for some of us Wednesday morning and most of us by Thursday morning.

Daytime highs will remain in the 70s right into the weekend. Just a beautiful stretch of weather!