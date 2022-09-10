Could the Eastern Caribbean Make It Through 2022 Without a Serious Tropical Threat?

Is 2022 the year without an Eastern Caribbean storm?

There—I dared ask that, even though it’s the peak weekend of hurricane season.

In the past week we had to relive the horror of islands flattened—downright depopulated—by massive, record-setting Major Hurricane Irma which hit Barbuda, Sint Maarten, and Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands all in succession and while at peak Category 5 intensity five years ago.

This year in the deep tropical Atlantic and the Eastern Caribbean, it’s an absolute snooze fest.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The “peak” of hurricane season is here, and, well, honestly this picture looks more like July 10 than Sept 10. Never know what will happen late season tho! pic.twitter.com/jK0RX4USEf — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) September 10, 2022

On Saturday, Eric Blake, Senior Hurricane Specialist at the National Hurricane Center, tweeted out an enhanced satellite picture of the tropical Atlantic basin.

He described the scene as one from the early and mostly inactive part of the season. On another Twitter thread, he said, “there’s barely a thunderstorm” in the main development region where most storms form and suggested that “something much larger scale is going on” to keep the deep tropics so remarkably quiet this year.

As I’ve stated on previous NBC6.com articles, we know what is tearing tropical storm seedlings apart. There’s been a lot more shear—winds aloft that blow contrary to the typical easterly trade winds—than what was expected in a La Niña year.

Typically, during the La Niña those winds are weak and fledgling storms can grow tall and strong, unabated. Also in 2022, a wavier jet stream has transported dry air from northern latitudes south past the Tropic of Cancer. Because hurricanes get a lot of their energy from moisture, dry air is obviously detrimental to developing tropical systems. Finally, and at a larger scale, there’s a lot of sinking air over the tropical Atlantic. You can’t even get thunderstorms growing in sinking air.

What we don’t know exactly is why these things are happening in the first place. There is a marine heatwave in the north Atlantic and warmer than normal ocean temperatures closer to the equator. But it’s cooler in between. How is the ocean-atmosphere interaction influencing air motion in this part of the world? Is the wavier jet stream, a tendency linked by some scientists to climate change, a feature that’s here just for this summer and fall or part of a longer trend? And what about the January eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano? That was in the Southern Hemisphere, but so strong that its shockwaves circled the planet several times and the volcanic plume rose 36 miles up into the atmosphere. Is there some connection? It’s fodder for scientific study.

Meanwhile, tropical waves that look robust over Africa are fizzling when they reach water, even though that water is quite warm! Over and over, normally reliable global models latch on to these strong African waves and suggest that they will develop—only to then back off as reality sets in. The disturbances are being weakened by the dry and sinking air, and then ripped apart by wind shear—tropical wave breaking mechanisms that look to remain in place into late September.

If we get deeper into September and no new systems of concern originate near Cabo Verde, off the west coast of Africa, you have to wonder whether the Eastern Caribbean will have any tropical worries in 2022. Irma was a Cabo Verde hurricane, and Hurricane María originated from an African easterly wave. These Cabo Verde systems are infamous as well in the mainland U.S.—like 2020’s Hurricane Laura, 2004’s Hurricane Ivan, and 1992’s Hurricane Andrew.

It is important to note that Cuba and the Western Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, Florida, and the Bahamas don’t just deal with Cabo Verde storms. We can have home-grown systems that form much closer to our shores impact us in October and even November. Statistically, October is the month with the highest frequency of hurricane strikes in Florida. So, the season is not even close to being over in these parts.

But if I was sitting in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and even the Dominican Republic, I would be feeling pretty optimistic about getting through 2022 without a serious tropical threat.

I’d have my eyes open and my plan ready. But my spirits would be high.