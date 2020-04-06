coronavirus

Counterfeit Reentry Stickers Found at Florida Keys Coronavirus Checkpoint: Sheriff

FLORIDA CITY, FLORIDA – MARCH 27: Monroe County Sheriff deputies man a checkpoint on U.S. 1 leading into the Florida Keys on March 27, 2020 in Florida City, Florida. Monroe County administrators made the decision to prohibit tourists and only allow property owners and people who show they legitimately work in the Keys to pass through the roadblocks in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities are changing how they stop visitors from entering the Florida Keys amid the coronavirus pandemic after counterfeit reentry stickers were discovered over the weekend.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said the counterfeit stickers were found at a checkpoint on U.S. 1 that was set up to keep visitors out of the Keys while the county is trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said more than 200 reentry stickeers were confiscated and motorists who had no documentation to prove they had a viable reason to be in the Keys were turned around.

Many of the motorists found with confiscated stickers said they had bought them in Miami. None of the people who had them had a legitimate or legal reason to be in the Keys, officials said.

As a result, the county has stopped distributing the stickers and residents will need further documented proof of residency other than the reentry sticker to enter the Florida Keys.

