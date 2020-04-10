coronavirus

Counties Along Florida’s Treasure Coast See Increase in DUI Arrests During Pandemic

The State Attorney’s Office for the 19th district said data for a one month period that ended Monday showed a 21 percent increase

74987628JR019_MIAMI_POLICE_
Getty Images

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Law enforcement along one part of Florida’s Treasure Coast say they have noticed a major increase in the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic began: the number of arrests for drivers under the influence of alcohol.

The State Attorney’s Office for the 19th district, which includes Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, said data for a one month period that ended Monday showed a 21 percent increase in the number of arrests.

“Prior to the COVID-19 situation, if someone went to a lounge or bar and had a few drinks, they would have a designated driver. Now they are drinking on their own and they are not with their friends,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

Local

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Program Partners With Local Restaurants to Help Feed Healthcare Workers

newsletter Apr 1

Get the Latest Local Updates on the Coronavirus Pandemic

Officials from other counties in South Florida, including both Miami-Dade and Broward, have not released their latest numbers on the arrests made during the pandemic.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaTreasure Coastdui arrest
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us