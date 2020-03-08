Country Music Concert Ends Early After Employee Suffers Medical Emergency

Fans of a country music concert taking place in Palm Beach County saw the event cut short after a worker suffered a potential heart issue.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the 10th annual Rib Round Up ended before the final two acts took the stage inside the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach. Sources told the station that the male worker suffered the medical emergency but did not specify if it was a heart attack.

The station sponsoring the event, WIRK-FM, said they were told by sheriff’s deputies that the event could go on but the cancelled the final acts out of respect for the person’s family and asked fans to leave the venue.

No word was released on the condition of the employee or if any partial refunds would be issued for tickets purchased.