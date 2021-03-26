County Commission Set to Vote on Renaming AmericanAirlines Arena Friday

For the first time since its doors opened over two decades ago, the home of the Miami Heat will have a new name in the coming days.

Miami-Dade County commissioners are set to approve a deal Friday that would rename the AmericanAirlines Arena to FTX Arena.

The 19-year, $135 million-dollar deal would put the name of a cryptocurrency exchange on the “Heat’s House” after just over 21 years with the airline giant.

Commissioners will vote on the new name during an 11 a.m. meeting.

FTX reportedly negotiated the deal under an agreement that the county would reserve the sponsorship money to help combat gun violence and poverty in Miami-Dade.

The arena, which opened on New Year's Eve 1999, has always been named after the airline giant and has hosted games in five of the Heat's six NBA Finals appearances.

American Airlines announced in 2019 it would not renew naming rights to the arena, but the name has remained past the expiration of the last contract while another sponsor was found.