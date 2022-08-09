Couple Arrested After Allegedly Beating Snorkeler Swimming Near Marathon Home

A Florida Keys couple was arrested this weekend after allegedly attacking and beating a snorkeler after a dispute over how close he was to their home.

Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and his wife Katia, 61, were arrested Sunday and charged with both aggravated battery and simple battery.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the couple's Marathon home around 1:30 p.m. regarding the incident. The victim, a 36-year-old man from St. Petersburg, told deputies he was snorkeling close to the dock of the couple home when an argument began.

He said the couple beat him with a pole and fishing rod, causing him to bleed profusely from his head. The victim was taken to Fisherman's Hospital, where his condition and identity were not released.

Security camera footage and witnesses confirmed the victim's story and the De Oliveira couple was taken into custody.