Couple Arrested After Not Seeking Care for Daughter Who Nearly Drowned: Cops

A couple is facing charges after authorities said they didn't seek medical care for their young daughter after she nearly drowned at a family gathering in Miami.

Jerry Acosta, 31, and Irma Trejo, 36, both from Lake Worth, were arrested Tuesday on a charge of child neglect with no great bodily harm, according to arrest reports.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The reports said Acosta and Trejo were with their 5-year-old daughter at a June 18 gathering at a home on South Biscayne River Drive in Miami when the little girl nearly drowned.

The next day she was taken to the hospital after she was "displaying weakness and acting lethargic," the reports said.

Investigators said the girl was underwater for an unknown amount of time but her lips were turning blue.

The parents didn't immediately call 911 because the girl was breathing when she came out of the pool, police said.

It wasn't until the next day, when the girl started showing symptoms of a "dry drowning," that the parents sought care, police said.

"Dry drowning" refers to when a child takes in water through the nose or mouth, causing a spasm in the airway and breathing difficulty.

The girl has since recovered but during a court hearing Wednesday, a Miami-dade judge found probable cause for the child neglect charges.

The couple was given bond and released on their own recognizance, but both remained behind bars on immigration holds, records showed.