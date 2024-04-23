Man and woman arrested for allegedly pointing rifle at Kendall school-daycare

A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly pointing a rifle at a school-daycare facility in Miami.

Miguel A. Ruiz, 57, and Estrella Maria Pereira, 50, were arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and exhibiting a firearm near a school property, records showed.

According to arrest reports, Miami-Dade Police responded just before 4 p.m. Monday to the parking lot of Devon Aire Kiddy College, a daycare-school at 12289 Southwest 112th Street, for a report of a man armed with a rifle.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miguel A. Ruiz, Estrella Maria Pereira

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The first detective who arrived at the scene found Ruiz holding a rifle in a "kneeling firing position" and taking aim at the door of the school, the reports said.

The rifle had a loaded magazine inserted, and Pereira was taking photos of Ruiz, the reports said. Both were taken into custody.

Investigators spoke with a mother who said she was picking up her child when she saw the man and woman removing rifles from the trunk of a Chevy Corvette, the reports said.

The mother said she picked up her child and saw Pereira holding a rifle and pointing it in all directions, including toward the school and in her direction, the reports said.

The reports noted that Ruiz and Pereira were captured by surveillance footage pointing the rifle in all directions.

Both were later booked into jail, where their bonds were set at $10,000, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

NBC6 cameras were there as Estrella Maria Pereira silently walked out of jail on Wednesday.