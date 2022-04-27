Sweetwater

Couple Charged With Neglect After Child Found Living in Filthy Sweetwater Home

By NBC 6

Telemundo 51

A Sweetwater couple was charged with neglect after police found their child was living in filthy conditions, police said.

Francisca Leal, 28, and Rafael Osmany Naranjo, 25, were arrested Tuesday and face charges of child neglect with no great bodily harm, according to arrest reports.

Miami-Dade Police were responding to a call of a possible burglary at the mobile home in the 1100 block of NW 4th Terrace, off Flagler Street and the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, when they saw Leal and the child in dirty, soiled clothing, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Francisca Leal, 28, and Rafael Osmany Naranjo, 25
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police observed a foul odor coming from inside the home, and upon entering, found dog feces, urine and flies everywhere, the report said.

The kitchen was full of dirty dishes and spoiled food, multiple electrical cables were coming out of the walls, police said, and a cleaning chemical powder was scattered all over the floor.

The condition of the house prompted police to call Sweetwater code enforcement, which deemed the home uninhabitable.

Local

Miami-Dade 3 hours ago

Mixed Feelings From Victim's Family After Judge Vacates Life Sentence of Wrongfully Convicted Man

InterMiami 4 hours ago

As Vote Looms, Former City Manager Criticizes InterMiami Stadium Deal

The child, who had been sleeping the entire time police were there, hadn't eaten since the day before, police said. The couple also told officers they haven't had running water since last week.

The couple, who has since bailed out of jail, had their first court appearance Wednesday, where a judge prohibited them from approaching or contacting the child.

The child remains in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

This article tagged under:

SweetwaterMiami-Dade Countychild neglect
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us