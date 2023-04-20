Couple Delivering Instacart Groceries Says Car Was Shot at After They Drove to Wrong Address

A young South Florida couple feared for their lives when someone shot at them after they ended up at the wrong address in Southwest Ranches while delivering groceries.

Waldes Thomas said he was delivering for Instacart Saturday, and his girlfriend Diamond D'arville was with him. They were on the phone with the customer trying to find her address but ended up at another home on Southwest 178th Avenue. As they were about to drive off the property, they saw a flashlight.

"He's like, 'Who are you?' and we're saying we're with Instacart," D’arville said.

D'arville said they thought this could’ve been the person they were supposed to deliver to, but things took a terrible turn.

“The guy gets in his truck and reverses, and he pulls up behind us,” D’arville said.

When they tried to get away, that's when she saw a man pull out a gun.

"I had seen him pull out a gun and that's when I said, 'We got to go, we got to go,'" D’arville said. "I was scared, I'm not going to lie."

D’arville said her car was hit several times. They pulled over about a block away and soon they were talking with Davie Police.

"We were there for Instacart, we were trying to tell him, and he went about it the wrong way — instead of just calling police, saying I have trespassers on my lawn, he decided to shoot,” Thomas said.

Davie Police confirmed with NBC6 that a gun went off at a home on Southwest 178th Avenue.

"We can confirm that a discharge of a firearm occurred at a residence at the 6500 block of SW 178th Ave in Southwest Ranches on the 15th. There were no reported injuries," Davie Police's statement to NBC6 said, adding they couldn't release specific information and that the case was active.

"(A detective) asked if we wanted to prosecute and we agreed to do that, but he said since they didn't break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldn't do anything because we were on their property,” D’arville said.

The couple is reminded of similar stories in just the last week of people at the wrong address and getting shot. They want the person who shot at them held accountable.

"It's just not right — even if you have a gun, I understand you're trying to protect your family, but you don't come outside shooting," D'arville said. "We're telling you what we're here, we're trying to leave and you're blocking us in, it could've just been on our way and they made it bigger than what it was."

NBC6 went by the home where the couple said they pulled up to but we weren't able to get on the property.

“The safety of the entire Instacart community is incredibly important to us, and we take immediate action when we receive reports of violence or threats of violence made against any member of the Instacart community. "Instacart said in a statement to NBC6. "We have reached out to the shopper and will cooperate with law enforcement on any ongoing investigation."

Instacart added that they have several safety resources for its shoppers and any incidents should be reported to and will be investigated by its safety team.