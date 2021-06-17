Couple Fined For Displaying Pride Flag in Oakland Park Neighborhood

A pride flag representing the LGBTQ+ community and the size of a sheet of paper is the source of a standoff in an Oakland Park neighborhood.

Bob Plominski and Mike Ferrari say they are facing steep fines for displaying the flag in the front yard of their home. The Eastland Cove HOA issued a citation telling them to take it down or pay.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

“I got upset. We’ve done this before and it’s a simple showing of our pride to the community and it’s up for 30 days," Plominski told NBC 6. "We were in shock they were going to do that.”

The HOA sent the violation notice on June 5th after a complaint came in. The notice said the remove the flag by June 15th or face a $50 daily fine.

The couple was confused, saying they have posted political signs and the pride flag before with no problem. This time, they feel they're being singled out.

“I really think the citation is because it’s a gay pride flag and someone in the neighborhood is offended, simple as that," Ferrari said.

A member of the HOA board said this is not discrimination and they are simply following the rules, referencing a restriction on displaying flags to only American flags or military flags.

“It’s going to stay up until June 30th," Plominski said. "We as a community worked really hard to earn and get to where we are today. We’re not going to back down on this one.”

The property manager told NBC 6 the couple has the right to go before a grievance committee to make an appeal, which would likely be heard in July.