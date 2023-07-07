Couple gets married at Homestead hospital after pregnant bride's water breaks

It's a tale as romantic as any other heard before: a couple got to share the joy of marriage and the birth of their first child all in the same day.

Cristian Rodriguez and Kimberly Medina were set to get married Friday at the Miami-Dade courthouse, but ran into a slight problem: Medina's water broke around 3 a.m. and their first baby was on the way.

The couple went to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital, where one of the nurses heard of their initial plans and sprung into action. After the staff put together fresh flowers, mocktails, fruit baskets and decorations in a chapel, the 27-year-old Medina married the love of her life.

Courtesy Baptist Health Homestead Hospital

Moments after the ceremony, the future mom was taken to another room where she eventually gave birth to a baby boy. It is the first child for the couple.