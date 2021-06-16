Broward County

Couple Left 3-Year-Old Alone in Hotel Room to Gamble at Hard Rock Casino: Cops

Tom Tan Nguyen, 53, and Tin Thi Ngoc Nguyen, 37, were arrested Tuesday by Seminole Police on charges of child neglect without great bodily harm

Getty Images

A couple was arrested after they left a 3-year-old child alone in a hotel room while they gambled in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, authorities said.

Tom Tan Nguyen, 53, and Tin Thi Ngoc Nguyen, 37, were arrested Tuesday by Seminole Police on charges of child neglect without great bodily harm, Broward County jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Tom Tan Nguyen and Tin Thi Ngoc Nguyen

Tom Tan Nguyen appeared in Broward bond court Wednesday, where prosecutors alleged that he and Tin Thi Ngoc Nguyen left the child in the room for several hours while they gambled downstairs.

The child was able to get out of the room and became locked out of the room, prosecutors said.

The couple, who were visiting from Tampa, were given pre-trial release but ordered not to have contact with the child.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyFloridaHollywoodSeminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
