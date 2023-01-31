Couple Ran ‘Chop Shop' Out of Pembroke Pines Home, Had Multiple Stolen Cars: Police

A couple is facing charges after police said they ran a "chop shop" out of their Pembroke Pines home where they kept a number of stolen cars and vehicle parts.

Edson Baron, 33, and Samorra Baron, 27, were arrested on five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN, and felony operating of a chop shop, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Police said they responded to the couple's home on Southwest 67th Terrace on Monday after they received information that a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system was displaying a signal at the home.

When they arrived officers noticed the stolen vehicle, many other parked vehicles, and numerous auto parts scattered on the property, police said.

After getting a search warrant, police determined that five additional cars on the property had been reported stolen from multiple jurisdictions within Florida and North Carolina.

Two unreported stolen vehicles were also identified, along with one vehicle with an altered VIN and another vehicle with a stolen engine, police said.

Detectives also recovered various auto parts including 18 doors, 11 trunk lids, 10 catalytic converters, eight airbags, and 28 tires and rims.

Edson and Samorra Baron were booked into jail, where they were being held Tuesday on $7,000 bond each, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.