Couple Scammed Nearly $2.5M From Florida Keys Fish House, Fishermen: MSCO

According to an arrest report, Marianela Armenteros worked as a general manager and Yamir Betancourt was the assistant general manager of a fish house in Stock Island

A couple was arrested Friday in Miami-Dade County for allegedly running an operation that resulted in nearly $2.5 million being stolen from a Florida Keys fish house and several commercial fishermen.

53-year-old Yamir Gonzalez-Bentancourt and 44-year-old Marianela Armenteros were arrested on warrants out of Monroe County.

According to an arrest report, Armenteros worked as a general manager and Betancourt was the assistant general manager of a fish house in Stock Island. The owner and the three fishermen contacted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in 2021 and said the duo was stealing money.

An investigation found Armenteros put thousands of commercial stone crab and lobster tags in her name, which prevented the fishermen from fishing legally and profiting from their work. Armenteros allegedly also placed a commercial fisherman’s boat in her name without his permission.

Investigators say the actions caused at least $2.5 million in losses.

Gonzalez-Betancourt allegedly sold lobsters to export buyers, who he had pay him directly in cash. The investigation showed the fish house lost more than $100,000 as a result.

Armenteros is being held on $400,000 bond while Gonzalez-Bentancourt is being held on $100,000 bond.

