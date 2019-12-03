Miami Beach

Couple Unhurt After Scooter Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Miami Beach

The couple claims the driver parked the car in a nearby lot and fled the area on foot.

WTVJ-TV

A couple was unhurt after their scooter was struck by a driver in Miami Beach who fled the scene.

The incident took place early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Collins Avenue and 23rd Street, where the couple said they were struck by the white Nissan Sentra with Texas license plates.

The couple claims the driver parked the car in a nearby lot and fled the area on foot. Both the male and female victims were treated at the scene and are expected to be okay.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

Miami Beach Police later arrested 27-year-old Eduardo Galego and charged him with one count of fleeing the scene. He is being held on $5000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beachhit and run
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us