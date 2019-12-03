Couple Unhurt After Scooter Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Miami Beach

A couple was unhurt after their scooter was struck by a driver in Miami Beach who fled the scene.

The incident took place early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Collins Avenue and 23rd Street, where the couple said they were struck by the white Nissan Sentra with Texas license plates.

The couple claims the driver parked the car in a nearby lot and fled the area on foot. Both the male and female victims were treated at the scene and are expected to be okay.

Miami Beach Police later arrested 27-year-old Eduardo Galego and charged him with one count of fleeing the scene. He is being held on $5000 bond.