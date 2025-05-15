Miami Gardens

Couple's deaths in Miami Gardens house fire investigated as murder-suicide: Police

Days after a couple was found dead inside a Miami Gardens house that went up in flames, police have confirmed it was a murder-suicide.

Ronda Spencer-Fordham and Tim Fordham were found dead after the fire broke out at a home near near Northwest 19th Avenue and 185th Terrace in the early hours of May 7.

Ronda Spencer-Fordham and Tim Fordham
Ronda Spencer-Fordham and Tim Fordham

The couple's nephew, Tamonjamin Williams, escaped from a separate living area in the back of the home and survived.

Miami Gardens Police confirmed Thursday it was a domestic murder-suicide incident.

Family members said the couple had been married for almost 20 years.

"She was a caring, loving, compassionate," said Ronda's sister, Jamie Spencer. "Her church family is hurting, her coworkers are hurting, her classmates are hurting, we're hurting."

Police said the incident remains under investigation and the exact cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

Miami Gardens
