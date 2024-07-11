Court hearing held for Miami OnlyFans model accused of boyfriend's murder

A Miami OnlyFans model charged with murdering her boyfriend in 2022 has a hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.

Courtney Clenney is facing a second-degree murder charge in the April 2022 fatal stabbing of boyfriend Christian Obumseli in the couple's Edgewater condo. Most recently, she and her parents, Kim Dewayne and Deborah Clenney, were also charged in a separate case for allegedly breaking into the victim’s laptop.

In June, a judge ruled to exclude a key piece of evidence in the laptop case, concluding that the Miami-Dade prosecutors violated attorney-client privilege by accessing private family conversations with their attorneys.

Defense attorneys told NBC6 that the ruling meant that state attorneys might have no choice but to drop all charges related to allegedly breaking into the laptop.

The exclusion of the messages does not necessarily impact the homicide case, according to defense attorneys.

Courtney Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of Obumseli's death.

Clenney, now 28, remains behind bars while she awaits trial in the killing of Obumseli.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.