Courtney Clenney, Miami OnlyFans model accused of murdering boyfriend, due in court

A Miami social media model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in 2022 was due back in court Friday afternoon.

A hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. for 28-year-old Courtney Clenney.

Clenney is facing a second-degree murder charge in the April 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, at the couple's Edgewater condo.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the couple had an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" and that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, while Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

christianvstoby via Instagram Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumseli

Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of Obumseli's death.

Two years after Obumseli's death, Courtney Clenney and her parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney, were also accused of illegally accessing a laptop after prosecutors accessed the couple’s iCloud accounts and found what they believed were incriminating messages.

Authorities said the laptop had belonged to Obumseli while attorneys for the Clenney family said it was a shared device between the couple.

In June, Judge Laura Cruz ruled to exclude the messages and determined Miami-Dade prosecutors violated attorney-client privilege by accessing private family conversations with their attorneys.

The laptop-related charges against Clenney and her parents were eventually dropped in July.

Clenney remains jailed without bond while she awaits trial.