Cousin of NBC6 reporter's husband among 3 hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza

The cousin of NBC6 reporter Marissa Bagg's husband was among three hostages who were mistakenly killed during the Israeli military's ground operation in Gaza, officials said Friday.

Alon Shamriz, who was abducted from Gaza City by Hamas on Oct. 7, was killed by Israeli troops during fighting in Shijaiyah in northern Gaza after he and two other hostages were "mistakenly identified" as a "threat," the IDF said.

Bagg's husband, Oded Eshel, is from Israel and Shamriz, who lived in the Kfar Aza kibbutz near the Gaza border, was his cousin.

The other two hostages who were killed were identified as Yotam Haim, who was kidnapped from kibbutz Kfar Aza, and Samer Talalka, who was kidnapped from kibbutz Nir Am. They were also taken by Hamas in the October 7 terrorist attack.

It’s unclear how the three men got away from their Hamas captors. The IDF said they aren’t sure if they fled or were released.

The IDF said that suspicion immediately arose regarding the identity of the three hostages during a “scan and inspection of the area of the incident,” and the bodies were taken to Israeli territory for examination, where they were identified.

“This is a combat zone where there have been many incidents in recent days. Immediate lessons from the event are now being passed on to all the fighting forces in the field,” the IDF said in a statement. “The IDF expresses deep sorrow for the incident and shares in the grief of the families. The IDF will continue to act in all efforts to return the abductees home.”

Yonatan Shamriz, Alon’s brother, who spokes with NBC6 from Israel in October, said Hamas killed at least 50 of his neighbors.

The repercussions from the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel continue to reverberate in South Florida, including within the NBC6 family. NBC6's Ari Odzer reports

He hid in a safe room with his wife and two-year-old daughter for 22 hours. “You’re really helpless, you can’t do anything,” he said.

There are still dozens of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.