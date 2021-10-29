COVID-19 Booster Shots Available for All 3 Vaccines in Miami-Dade

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is now offering COVID-19 booster shot appointments for eligible recipients of all three available vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
COVID-19 booster shots are available to Pfizer or Moderna recipients who completed their initial vaccine series at least six months ago and meet at least one of the following requirements:
- Age 65+
- Age 18+ and living in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ and living with underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ and working in a high-risk environment
Additionally, COVID-19 booster shots are available to Johnson & Johnson recipients who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations now allow for "mix and match" dosing for booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. This means that eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. While some individuals may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, others may choose to get a different booster.
For the latest information about vaccine booster eligibility, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For individuals who have not been vaccinated, appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are available to those over age 12, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those over age 18.
Appointments for these vaccines can be scheduled here for any of the following locations:
- Health District Center (DOH-Miami-Dade site): 1350 NW 14 Street, Miami, Florida 33125 (NOTE: The Moderna vaccine is only offered at this location. The vaccine is offered on Thursdays.)
- Little Haiti Clinic (DOH-Miami-Dade site): 300 NE 80 Terrace, Miami, Florida 33138
- West Perrine Clinic (DOH-Miami-Dade site): 18255 Homestead Avenue, Miami, Florida 33157
- West Dade Clinic (DOH-Miami-Dade site): 11865 SW 26th Street, Miami, Florida 33175
- City of Sweetwater: 250 SW 114th Avenue, Sweetwater, Florida 33174
- Hialeah Gardens Library: 13451 NW 107th Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, Florida 33018
- City of Miami Springs: 1401 Westward Drive, Miami Springs, Florida 33166
For more information on where to get COVID-19 tests or vaccines click here.