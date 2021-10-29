COVID-19 Booster Shots Available for All 3 Vaccines in Miami-Dade

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is now offering COVID-19 booster shot appointments for eligible recipients of all three available vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

COVID-19 booster shots are available to Pfizer or Moderna recipients who completed their initial vaccine series at least six months ago and meet at least one of the following requirements:

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Age 65+

Age 18+ and living in long-term care settings

Age 18+ and living with underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ and working in a high-risk environment

Additionally, COVID-19 booster shots are available to Johnson & Johnson recipients who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations now allow for "mix and match" dosing for booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. This means that eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. While some individuals may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, others may choose to get a different booster.

For the latest information about vaccine booster eligibility, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For individuals who have not been vaccinated, appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are available to those over age 12, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those over age 18.

Appointments for these vaccines can be scheduled here for any of the following locations:

For more information on where to get COVID-19 tests or vaccines click here.