COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site Opens Monday at Walmart in Doral

A new drive-thru testing site is opening Monday in Miami-Dade County to help residents get tested in the ongoing battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents can get tested at the Walmart located at 8651 Northwest 13th Terrace in Doral on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. starting May 11th.

The new site comes after a similar location opened last Friday at a Walmart in Sunrise to serve residents in Broward County for adults 18 and older who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested - including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test, and Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested.

The testing site will require an appointment through Quest's online portal.