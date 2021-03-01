COVID-19 Emergency Rental Program Begins in Miami-Dade

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2.3 has officially launched in Miami-Dade in an effort to assist residents struggling to make ends meet as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program provides rental payment assistance for up to 12 months in arrears, if you meet certain income qualifications.

To be eligible, you must be a resident of Miami-Dade County and be unable to pay your full rent as a result of financial hardship caused by the pandemic. Your current household income must also not exceed 80% of the annual Area Median Income for Miami-Dade County.

There must be an executed lease between you and the property owner or landlord and you must also ensure that your household does not receive any other subsidy that is not wholly covered by a subsidized housing program.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All applicants are also required to provide documentation along with their application:

Proof of being financially impacted by the COVID-19

Your current lease or pages of current lease showing the home address, amount of lease rent, term of lease or if your lease is on a month-to-month basis, and signature of you and your landlord

Government issued photo ID for all household members

Proof of current income for all household members

Property owners and landlords must also provide documentation such as an owner W-9 form and an agreement that the County will provide to landlords accepting rental assistance containing certain program conditions.

You can print out an application in English, Spanish or Kreyol or pick one up at one of the following locations:

Northern Miami-Dade County

Victory Homes - 520 NW 75 Street

Central Miami-Dade County

Donn Gardens - 1861 NW 28 Street

Southern Miami-Dade County

Homestead Gardens - 1542 SW 4 Street

West Miami-Dade County

Lakeside Towers - 7555 SW 152 Avenue

All applications can be dropped off at any of these locations. They will not, however, be accepted via email.

For more information on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2.3: click here.