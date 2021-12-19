COVID-19 Surge Causes Some Long Lines, Cancelations and Closures in South Florida

As several South Florida counties enter a ”high” risk level for COVID-19 transmission, residents are experiencing long testing lines, event cancelations and store closures.

With the holidays fast approaching and Christmas just days away, testing sites are experiencing exceptionally long lines.

Tropical Park, a 24/7 PCR testing and vaccination site in Miami-Dade County, has seen long lines of people getting tested ahead of holiday gatherings over the last few days.

Lines are long at testing sites like Tropical Park as people rush to get tested ahead of the holidays. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Rapid testing is only available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the site, but if you take a rapid test, may also take a PCR test for a more accurate result.

"I mean, we're in Christmas and we don't know if we're going to be in the supermarket or somewhere and someone has COVID or something," said a South Florida woman in line for a booster shot.

The site is seeing a mix of people getting tested either because they have symptoms or want the peace of mind of a negative result before seeing family members for the holidays.

The long testing lines aren't the only thing making this holiday season feel like "COVID deja vu."

South Florida has also experienced many event cancelations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Sunday night’s annual Jingle Ball concert was canceled over COVID concerns.

The concert venue, FLA Live Arena, announced the cancelation in a tweet writing in part that, “Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks.”

The canceled concert was announced the morning after a Royal Caribbean ship arrived in Miami with 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Symphony of the Seas ship set sail on Dec. 11 with 6,091 passengers, 95% of whom were fully vaccinated.

Of the 48 positive cases, 98% were fully vaccinated. The individuals were identified as a result of immediate contact tracing after a guest tested positive.

"Each person quickly went into quarantine," according to a statement from Royal Caribbean. "Everyone who tested positive was asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and we continuously monitored their health."

The spike in cases has even caused businesses across South Florida to shut their doors.

Earlier this week, Apple temporarily closed its retail store in Brickell due to the rise in cases and exposures among employees, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The store inside the Brickell City Centre was closed on Wednesday and Thursday, but has since reopened according to Apple's website.