COVID-19 Testing Sites Return to Regular Hours, New Location Opens in Broward

The demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing in South Florida as the omicron variant spreads across the state and nation.

Officials have begun to expand testing as Florida has seen consecutive days of record-breaking cases for new infections.

In Broward County Sunday, a new drive-through COVID-19 test site is opening in Margate, Florida.

The site is located at the NW corner of Margate Boulevard and State Road 7 with entry from Seton Drive. This site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More testing sites are expected to open across Broward County this week.

Long lines of residents trying to get tested for COVID-19 were seen in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties as families gathered for the holidays, with some reporting waiting in lines for hours at a time.

All testing sites are now open at their normal operating hours.

There are four additional locations that are open for testing 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. These are:

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40 Street, Miami, FL 33155

South Dade Government Center

10710 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Dan Paul Plaza

400 NE 8th Street, Miami, FL 33130

Miami International Airport

Concourse E, ground floor median, in front of Door 11