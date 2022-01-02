COVID-19 Testing Sites Return to Regular Hours, New Locations Open in South Florida

The demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing in South Florida as the omicron variant spreads across the state and nation.

Officials have begun to expand testing as Florida has seen consecutive days of record-breaking cases for new infections.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

New COVID-19 Testing Sites in Broward County

On Sunday, January 2, a new drive-through COVID-19 test site opened in Margate, Florida.

The site is located at the NW corner of Margate Boulevard and State Road 7 with entry from Seton Drive. This site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 in your inbox. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

“Opening this site was a top priority for the City of Margate,” says Margate Mayor Antonio V. Arserio. “For the convenience of our residents, this site will offer both Rapid and PCR tests."

And more testing sites are expected to open across Broward County this week.

On Tuesday, January 4, a new drive-thru testing site is set to open at Lauderhill Sports Park at 7500 W Oakland Park. It will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning Wednesday, January 5, a new drive-thru testing site is set to open at Tree Tops Park at 3900 SW 100th Avenue in Davie. This site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Monday, January 10, Tradewinds Park is opening a new drive-thru site at 3600 W Sample Road in Coconut Creek. This site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And on Tuesday, January 11, another drive-thru testing site is set to open at Central Broward Regional Park at 3700 NW 11th Place in Lauderhill. This site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New COVID-19 Testing Sites in Miami-Dade County

A new COVID-19 testing site is now available at the Miami Marine Stadium at 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway.

The free testing site is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-up or drive-thru testing is available and no appointment is necessary. While no appointment is required, you may still schedule a test here.

The county also recently opened two new testing sites and expanded hours at the Zoo Miami testing location. Click here for more information.

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties

Long lines of residents trying to get tested for COVID-19 were seen in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties as families gathered for the holidays, with some reporting waiting in lines for hours at a time.

All testing sites are now open at their normal operating hours.

Click here to see where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties after the holidays.

There are four additional locations that are open for testing 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. These are:

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40 Street, Miami, FL 33155

South Dade Government Center

10710 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Dan Paul Plaza

400 NE 8th Street, Miami, FL 33130

Miami International Airport

Concourse E, ground floor median, in front of Door 11