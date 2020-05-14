coronavirus testing

COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closing Due to Bad Weather

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Several state-supported coronavirus testing sites in Florida will close through the weekend in anticipation of bad weather, health officials said.

Ten drive-thru sites and four walk-up sites will close on Friday, May 15, and will reopen on Monday, May 18, due to a low-pressure system expected to impact the state this weekend. 

Drive-thru testing sites closing:

  • Brevard Eastern Florida State College – Palm Bay Campus (Brevard County) 
  • CB Smith Park (Broward County) 
  • Broward War Memorial (Broward County) 
  • Amelia Earhart Park (Miami-Dade County) 
  • Hard Rock Stadium (Miami-Dade County) 
  • Marlins Stadium (Miami-Dade County) 
  • Miami Beach Convention Center (Miami-Dade County) 
  • FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (Palm Beach County) 
  • South County Civic Center in Delray Beach (Palm Beach County) 
  • Volusia University High School (Volusia University High School) 

Walk-up testing sites closing: 

  • Mitchell Moore Park (Broward County) 
  • Urban League (Broward County) 
  • Holy Family Catholic Church (Miami-Dade County) 
  • Lakeside Hospital (Palm Beach County) 
This article tagged under:

coronavirus testingFlorida Department of Healthtesting sites
