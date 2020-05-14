COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closing Due to Bad Weather

Several state-supported coronavirus testing sites in Florida will close through the weekend in anticipation of bad weather, health officials said.

Ten drive-thru sites and four walk-up sites will close on Friday, May 15, and will reopen on Monday, May 18, due to a low-pressure system expected to impact the state this weekend.

Drive-thru testing sites closing:

Brevard Eastern Florida State College – Palm Bay Campus (Brevard County)

CB Smith Park (Broward County)

Broward War Memorial (Broward County)

Amelia Earhart Park (Miami-Dade County)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami-Dade County)

Marlins Stadium (Miami-Dade County)

Miami Beach Convention Center (Miami-Dade County)

FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (Palm Beach County)

South County Civic Center in Delray Beach (Palm Beach County)

Volusia University High School (Volusia University High School)

Walk-up testing sites closing: