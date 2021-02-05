COVID-19 Vaccinations to Start at Some Florida Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más Locations

Some Winn-Dixie locations in Florida will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, said vaccines will be administered starting Feb. 11, including at the company's Fresco y Más stores.

The company said they expected to receive about 8,100 free doses that will be administered through the federal retail pharmacy program.

"We are all in this together, and as availability continues to expand, our expert pharmacists stand ready to begin vaccinations throughout the communities we serve to help combat the coronavirus across the Southeast," Southeastern Grocers CEO Anthony Hucker said in a statement.

The doses will be offered to healthcare workers and seniors age 65 years old and older.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only with appointments available through the company's websites.

The company hasn't yet said which locations will offer appointments.

For more information, click here.