COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Shots Available for Eligible Recipients in Miami-Dade

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is offering COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot appointments for eligible individuals.
COVID-19 booster shots are now available to Pfizer recipients who completed their initial vaccine series at least six months ago and meet at least one of the following requirements:
- Age 65+
- Age 18+ and living in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ and living with underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ and working in a high-risk environment
For the latest information about vaccine booster eligibility, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For individuals who have not been vaccinated, appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are available to those over age 12, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those over age 18.
Appointments for these vaccines can be scheduled here for any of the following locations:
- Health District Center (DOH-Miami-Dade site): 1350 NW 14 Street, Miami, Florida 33125 (NOTE: The Moderna vaccine is only offered at this location. The vaccine is offered on Thursdays.)
- Little Haiti Clinic (DOH-Miami-Dade site): 300 NE 80 Terrace, Miami, Florida 33138
- West Perrine Clinic (DOH-Miami-Dade site): 18255 Homestead Avenue, Miami, Florida 33157
- West Dade Clinic (DOH-Miami-Dade site): 11865 SW 26th Street, Miami, Florida 33175
- City of Sweetwater: 250 SW 114th Avenue, Sweetwater, Florida 33174
- Hialeah Gardens Library: 13451 NW 107th Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, Florida 33018
- City of Miami Springs: 1401 Westward Drive, Miami Springs, Florida 33166
For more information on where to get COVID-19 tests or vaccines click here.