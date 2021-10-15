COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Shots Available for Eligible Recipients in Miami-Dade

Eligible individuals can make appointments online for COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is offering COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot appointments for eligible individuals.

COVID-19 booster shots are now available to Pfizer recipients who completed their initial vaccine series at least six months ago and meet at least one of the following requirements:

  • Age 65+
  • Age 18+ and living in long-term care settings
  • Age 18+ and living with underlying medical conditions
  • Age 18+ and working in a high-risk environment

For the latest information about vaccine booster eligibility, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For individuals who have not been vaccinated, appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are available to those over age 12, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those over age 18.

Appointments for these vaccines can be scheduled here for any of the following locations:

For more information on where to get COVID-19 tests or vaccines click here.

