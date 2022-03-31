COVID-19 Vaccine, Booster, Flu Shots Offered at Locations in Miami-Dade

The Florida Department of Health is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters and flu shots for adults and children at several locations across Miami-Dade County.
Click here to schedule an appointment. All children under the age of 18 receiving a COVID-19 vaccine must have the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form signed by their parent or guardian.
The vaccines are being offered at the following locations:
- Health District Center – DOH-Miami-Dade site — 1350 NW 14 Street, Miami, Florida 33125
- Little Haiti Clinic – DOH-Miami-Dade site — 300 NE 80 Terrace, Miami, Florida 33138
- West Perrine Clinic – DOH-Miami-Dade site — 18255 Homestead Avenue, Miami, Florida 33157
- West Dade Clinic – DOH-Miami-Dade site — 11865 SW 26th Street, Miami, Florida 33175
- City of Sweetwater — 250 SW 114th Avenue, Sweetwater, Florida 33174
- Hialeah Gardens Library — 13451 NW 107th Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, Florida 33018
- City of Miami Springs —1401 Westward Drive, Miami Springs, Florida 33166
