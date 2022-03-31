covid-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine, Booster, Flu Shots Offered at Locations in Miami-Dade

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Florida Department of Health is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters and flu shots for adults and children at several locations across Miami-Dade County.

Click here to schedule an appointment. All children under the age of 18 receiving a COVID-19 vaccine must have the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form signed by their parent or guardian.

The vaccines are being offered at the following locations:

  • Health District Center – DOH-Miami-Dade site — 1350 NW 14 Street, Miami, Florida 33125
  • Little Haiti Clinic – DOH-Miami-Dade site — 300 NE 80 Terrace, Miami, Florida 33138   
  • West Perrine Clinic – DOH-Miami-Dade site — 18255 Homestead Avenue, Miami, Florida 33157
  • West Dade Clinic – DOH-Miami-Dade site — 11865 SW 26th Street, Miami, Florida 33175
  • City of Sweetwater — 250 SW 114th Avenue, Sweetwater, Florida 33174
  • Hialeah Gardens Library — 13451 NW 107th Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, Florida 33018
  • City of Miami Springs —1401 Westward Drive, Miami Springs, Florida 33166
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

COVID-19 LATEST

covid-19 vaccine 5 hours ago

COVID Second Booster: Here's What to Know About Who's Eligible, Who Can Wait

COVID-19 Mar 30

CDC Drops COVID-19 Health Warning for Cruise Ship Travelers

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineMiami-Dade Countybooster shots
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us