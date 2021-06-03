COVID Has Claimed More Than 600,000 Lives in United States

More than 600,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, a grim reminder that even though cases are down as more people are vaccinated, the pandemic is not over.

As of Thursday evening, the nation had seen at least 600,040 Covid-19 deaths, according to a count of reports by NBC News.

More than 33.4 million cases have been recorded in the United States.

