COVID closed her struggling business, until a pandemic need unexpectedly helped her profit $100K

Five years after the coronavirus pandemic, many people reflect on the devastation, uncertainty and fear that unfolded in 2020. Despite the chaos during that time, some people experienced positive change due to Covid-19.

Claudia Roman is one of those people. The 56-year old has lived in Miami for close to 30 years. The single mother used to work in real estate, and she once owned a sushi bar in Colombia.

For the last 10 years, Roman has been tanning clients. Before the pandemic, she was renting a small room in a beauty salon.

“I didn’t have enough money to start the studio,” explained Roman. “So, I asked the landlord, 'when you have a unit available let me know'.”

Having a suite of her own was a dream Roman always had, but it didn’t become a reality until December of 2019 when the landlord told her about an available space.

“I said 'okay, I’ll take it'. I didn’t even think about it,” she said with a laugh. “I was panicking a little bit, but I just said, go for it.”

And, she did.

She moved her tanning salon to the bigger space but she wanted it to be more than ‘Happy Tanning’.

“People were always asking me what else do you do?” Roman recalled.

Claudia added brows and microblading to her repertoire, after getting certifications in Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Europe.

Little did she know, that after all the schooling, and putting roughly $15,000 into renovating her business, that a global pandemic would unfold.

“I had just signed a lease of three years, and I was like 'what am I doing here?' You know it’s like 3 years,” Roman said.

“People are dying, people are losing their jobs. No, this was bad," Roman recalled. "So, I said to myself, I was remodeling the floors and everything and there’s this Spanish saying that says ‘Dios Provera’. It’s that, ‘In the manos de Dios’ that’s it,” she said with tears in her eyes.

However, before even being able to open, she closed her doors like all other businesses in Miami and the United States were mandated to do.

When she was given the greenlight to reopen, the tanning part of her salon saw no business.

But the brows took off.

“I think 'who is coming to do the brows?' But if you think about it, if you have your mask on, what is the thing you are going to see? The brows!” explained Roman.

“So I was essential,” she said with a laugh. “People needed brows because they would look in the mirror and the only thing you see is eyes and brows.”

A positive of the pandemic for Roman as her business Happy Brows Miami continued to gain clientele through social media and word of mouth. Roman said the beginning of 2020, she was tracking to earn $30,000, but at the end of 2020, she earned six figures.

“I couldn’t believe it. For real, because it was hard at the beginning. And, I was like when it started to get busier and busier, I was like 'oh my god we made it'.”

It’s because of COVID-19 and the opportunity to take a leap of faith, that Roman is able to continue to be at the helm of her thriving business.

“Especially as a single mom, you have to make it happen somehow. We just must go for it and make it happen to make ends meet,” said Roman.

The business owner is hoping that in 2025 she will be able to hire more assistants to allow her to bask in the fruits of her labor, with the person who is her number one motivator: her daughter.

“I feel very proud of myself to be honest, and I see that I am setting an example for my daughter because she feels very proud of me, so it also means a lot to me.”