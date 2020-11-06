Some COVID Testing Sites Closing Ahead of Eta

In anticipation of the impacts of Tropical Depression Eta, several coronavirus testing sites in South Florida are closing temporarily.

Officials are urging residents to prepare for heavy rain, flooding and possibly strong winds.

Miami-Dade County

All county-run COVID testing sites will be closed Saturday, Nov. 7 and mobile testing vans will close Sunday, Nov. 8, until further notice. Click here for a list of locations.

Broward County

The following testing sites will be closed from Saturday, Nov. 7, through Monday, Nov. 9:

Brian Piccolo Park

Central Broward Park & Stadium

Quiet Waters Park

Tradewinds Park

Vista View Park

Markham Park & Target Range will remain open Saturday depending on the weather.