Some COVID Testing Sites Closing Ahead of Eta

In anticipation of the impacts of Tropical Depression Eta, several coronavirus testing sites in South Florida are closing temporarily.
Officials are urging residents to prepare for heavy rain, flooding and possibly strong winds.
Miami-Dade County
Local
All county-run COVID testing sites will be closed Saturday, Nov. 7 and mobile testing vans will close Sunday, Nov. 8, until further notice. Click here for a list of locations.
Broward County
The following testing sites will be closed from Saturday, Nov. 7, through Monday, Nov. 9:
- Brian Piccolo Park
- Central Broward Park & Stadium
- Quiet Waters Park
- Tradewinds Park
- Vista View Park
Markham Park & Target Range will remain open Saturday depending on the weather.