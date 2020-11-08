COVID Testing Sites in South Florida Closed Until Tuesday

All coronavirus test sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be closed until Tuesday due to inclement weather as a result of Tropical Storm Eta.

The system is forecast to pass near or over the Florida Keys Sunday evening and early Monday, and reach the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday and Tuesday.

Between 2 to 4 feet of storm surge and 6 to 12 inches of rain are expected across South Florida, including the Keys.

South Florida officials have been urging residents to stay home as the storm's impacts were felt. Public schools in all three counties have cancelled in-person classes for Monday, and some colleges have also shut down operations.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for eight Florida counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe.