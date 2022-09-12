Coworker Accused of Video Voyeurism on the Job in Coconut Creek

A Coral Springs man is facing a video voyeurism charge after authorities said a coworker found a GoPro H2 video camera inside a box of Band-Aids on the shelf of the company restroom strategically facing the toilet.

A supervisor was shown the small video camera that was concealed in toilet paper and tape. There were 21 videos dated Sept. 6 on the camera that showed men and women using the restroom at the company in Coconut Creek, police said.

The supervisor was “alarmed and panicked,” according to the arrest report, and deleted all the videos except for the first video that appeared to show employee Kyle Mathew Conze, 27, setting up the camera.

Broward Sheriff's Office

A copy was made of that video showing Conze and it was given to a manager who called Coconut Creek police.

During questioning, Conze admitted to installing the concealed camera in the company restroom and said he was “sick” and had “sexual… problems,” detectives said.

Investigators also checked Conze’s home computer and found up to 30 videos of men and women coworkers using the restroom, the report stated.

Conze told them the videos were for personal gratification and were not shared with anyone either individually or online, investigators said.

He was arrested Sept. 6 on one charge of video voyeurism and was released from the Broward County Jail the next day on a $5,000 bond, records show.